इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2022 11:17:44      انڈین آواز

Centre asks States to review COVID-19 restrictions in view of decline in cases

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to review and amend additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories in this regard.

He said, the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since 21st of last month. The average daily cases during last week were 50 thousand 476 and in the last 24 hours, 27 thousand 409 new cases have been reported.

Mr Bhushan said, in earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain States had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. He said, while effectively managing public health challenge of Covid- 19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions.

Mr Bhushan has asked States and Union Territories to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis.

