FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2021 11:23:38      انڈین آواز

Centre asks States to increase testing for COVID-19 and setting up of Containment Zones

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has asked the States reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases to take immediate and high effective measures to ensure containment of active cases and daily deaths through adherence of the standard Clinical Management Protocol. Eleven States and Union Territories including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and Chhattisgarh have been categorised as States of grave concern on account of rising daily cases and higher deaths.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba yesterday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories. During the meeting, it was pointed out that Tier II and Tier III cities along with peri-urban areas have recorded the recent rise in COVID cases. It was also highlighted that the spread of infection from these areas to the rural areas with weak health infrastructure would overwhelm the local administration.

The States have been asked to increase testing continuously to ensure that positivity comes down to five per cent or less. Focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests should comprise 70 per cent of total tests and setting up of Containment Zones and Micro Containment Zones to break the chain of transmission were also advised.

Taking note of the present situation due to the continuous deterioration of the COVID scenario over a fortnight, the Cabinet Secretary pointed out that the current COVID case growth rate of 6.8 per cent last month has surpassed the previous record of 5.5 per cent in June 2020.

The country also reported 5.5 per cent growth rate in daily COVID deaths in this period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz