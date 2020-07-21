Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2020 06:25:17      انڈین آواز

Centre asks states to enhance testing capabilities to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Sudhir Kumar

The Union Government has directed the States and Union Territories to increase testing capacities to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter written to all the States and Union Territories’ Governments, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research said that the evolving scenario demands for enhanced testing capabilities to handle any surge in testing demand.

The Central Government said, more labs for COVID-19 testing should be added and existing testing capacity can be enhanced. Government has also devised a strategy to enhance the testing which includes short term and long term measures.

As a short term measure, the Central Government has suggested that RT-PCR machines available with the research and educational institutions under the State and Central Government be temporarily deployed in the District Hospitals and testing labs. Besides, the States and Union Territories have been asked to procure rapid antigen kits to enhance their testing potential. The Health Ministry said, addition of private diagnostic labs with two RT PCR machines each will enhance the capacity by 48 thousand tests per day. It advised to add at least five labs per State into the network.

As a medium term measure, the Central Government has asked the Government labs to procure 123 RT PCR machines which will enhance the capacity by 29 thousand 520 tests per day. The Health Ministry said, each government lab should have at least 2 RT PCR machines and one automated RNA extraction machine. It added that in 123 government labs, there is only one RT PCR machine.

The Ministry has advised that the District hospitals need to be provided with a BSL-11 facility with at least one RT PCR machine. It said, ICMR is procuring 125 automated RNA extraction machines and the state governments must procure additional RNA extraction machines to enhance testing capacity significantly.

Government today said a total of seven lakh 24 thousand 578 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered in the country so far and the recovery rate is 62.72 per cent in India. And the case fatality rate continues to decline in the country and has come down to 2.43 per cent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020

HSB / New Delhi As expected the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of ...

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!