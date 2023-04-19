Centre asks States to be prepared and effectively manage impact of ensuing heat wave conditions

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

Union Labour and Employment Ministry has asked all States and UTs to ensure preparedness and effective management of impact of ensuing heat wave conditions on workers and labourers working in different sectors. In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja emphasised upon the need to issue directions to the employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather.

The Labour Secretary referred to the seasonal outlook issued by Indian Metrological Department for Hot Weather Season during current year which indicates above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of North East India, East and Central India and some part of Northwest India. The letter lists out various strategic steps required to be taken which include re-scheduling of working hours for employees and workers, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material to construction workers, and coordinating with Health Department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers.

The letter also stressed upon the need to issue instructions to the Managements of Mines asking them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace.