Centre asks all States to continue compliance to containment measures

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has asked all the States and the Union Territories to continue compliance to the containment measures and allow relaxations only in a graded manner after assessing the local situation.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has informed that the containment measures as advised by Union Health Ministry have been extended till 30th of next month.

Mr. Bhalla said that the strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across States and UTs, barring some areas in the Southern and North-Eastern regions.

He highlighted that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. Stressing on the importance of containment measures, Mr. Bhalla advised the States to continue with its strict implementation.

He added, any relaxation by States and UTs should be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources.

