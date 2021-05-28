‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K

Union Government has accorded approval for substantial hike in salary of employees who are working under National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision in this regard has been conveyed to the Union Territory of J&K. The approval has been received for the Programme Implementation Plan for the Financial Year 2021-22 that was projected by the UT Government to boost the morale of the employees who have been working tirelessly in curbing COVID-19.

As per the approval accorded by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in addition to annual increment budget of 5 per cent, for the first time additional increment of about 12 per cent has been approved as hike in salary for NHM employees through restructuring and rationalization. Mission Director NHM, J&K, Mohammed Yasin Choudhary while thanking the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Advisor R.R. Bhatnagar and Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said that the salary hike, particularly the salary revision, was one of the long pending demands of NHM employees working in the Union Territory.

