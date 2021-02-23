Centre and Assam working together to develop state infrastructure: PM

AMN / GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Centre & Assam government are working together to develop infrastructure in the state, dedicating important Projects of the Oil and Gas Sector to the Nation in an event Organized at Silapathar in Dhemaji District on Monday, Prime Minister said despite the State having great potential, former govts gave it ‘sautela’ treatment by overlooking development in various sectors.

This is his third visit in Assam this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also digitally dedicated to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

He also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College. Governor of Assam and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan along with Assam chief minister sarbananda sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dibrugarh MP rameswar Teli and other MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Prime minister in his address said that these projects will generate employment opportunities for the youth of Assam. He said ujjwala scheme in Assam is almost successful, the tea, tourism, handloom, handicraft sector of Assam will make Atmanirbhar Assam a success.