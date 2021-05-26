Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
Centre allocates over 72 thousand vials of anti-fungal drug to all States

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre has allocated over 72 thousand vials of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B to all States and Union Territories in a span of just 5 days.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda has informed that the Government is committed towards ramping up the production of anti-fungal drug to meet all requirements.

He said, 29, 250 vials of Amphotericin – B has been allocated today to the States and the UTs looking at the increased demand. Earlier the Central Chemicals Ministry had ensured quick and timely allocation of nearly 1 crore vials of Remdesivir in the country to tackle the COVID surge in last one month.

The Nation has recently witnessed surge in number of Mucormycosis cases and therefore the demand of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin has increased considerably.

Mr. Gowda informed that the increased allocation has been made based on the number of Mucormycosis patients under treatment which he said, is nearly 11, 717 across the country.

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

Boxing; Hussmuddin loses in quarter-finals, Sumit Sangwan in first round

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin crashed out as he lost to the world champion a ...

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

