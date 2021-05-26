Centre allocates over 72 thousand vials of anti-fungal drug to all States

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre has allocated over 72 thousand vials of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B to all States and Union Territories in a span of just 5 days.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda has informed that the Government is committed towards ramping up the production of anti-fungal drug to meet all requirements.

He said, 29, 250 vials of Amphotericin – B has been allocated today to the States and the UTs looking at the increased demand. Earlier the Central Chemicals Ministry had ensured quick and timely allocation of nearly 1 crore vials of Remdesivir in the country to tackle the COVID surge in last one month.

The Nation has recently witnessed surge in number of Mucormycosis cases and therefore the demand of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin has increased considerably.

Mr. Gowda informed that the increased allocation has been made based on the number of Mucormycosis patients under treatment which he said, is nearly 11, 717 across the country.

