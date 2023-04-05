इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 12:08:31      انڈین آواز
Centre advises States to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued an advisory to all States in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow. In the advisory, MHA has encouraged all State governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. The Ministry has issued this advisory in the wake of reported incidents of clashes erupted in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were also reported in these two States around Ram Navami.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

