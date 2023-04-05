Centre advises States to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

AMN / WEB DESK

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued an advisory to all States in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow. In the advisory, MHA has encouraged all State governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. The Ministry has issued this advisory in the wake of reported incidents of clashes erupted in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were also reported in these two States around Ram Navami.