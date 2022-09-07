FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2022 10:08:59      انڈین آواز

Central team to visit flood hit areas in Bengaluru

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Losses suffered due to rainfall pegged at Rs 7,647 crore

AMN

The Inter-ministerial Central Team headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues today in Bengaluru. The team was briefed about the damages suffered by the state due to rain and floods in the months of July and August and relief sought under NDRF. The Central assessment team will visit calamity hit areas for three days till September 9th.

One of the three teams will visit Bidar, Kalaburgi and Yadgir districts, the second team is headed for spot inspection in Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts. The third team will visit Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga. Karnataka has pegged losses suffered due to rainfall at 7,647.13 crore rupees. Loss of life is at least 96 persons; crop loss is reported on 5.81 lakh hectares. According to NDRF guidelines, the state has sought 1012 crore rupees relief from the Central Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Football: Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy to qualify for quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Two goals in late second half enabled Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy 2-0 to qualify fo ...

Top professionals for J&K Open as Professional Golf makes debut in Jammu

Harpal Singh Bedi Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue o ...

Leh Cycling World Cup: German cyclists stand first in both men,women categories

AMN In the Leh Edition of UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, German cyclists stood first in both men and women c ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart