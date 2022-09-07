Central team to visit flood hit areas in Bengaluru

Losses suffered due to rainfall pegged at Rs 7,647 crore

The Inter-ministerial Central Team headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues today in Bengaluru. The team was briefed about the damages suffered by the state due to rain and floods in the months of July and August and relief sought under NDRF. The Central assessment team will visit calamity hit areas for three days till September 9th.

One of the three teams will visit Bidar, Kalaburgi and Yadgir districts, the second team is headed for spot inspection in Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts. The third team will visit Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga. Karnataka has pegged losses suffered due to rainfall at 7,647.13 crore rupees. Loss of life is at least 96 persons; crop loss is reported on 5.81 lakh hectares. According to NDRF guidelines, the state has sought 1012 crore rupees relief from the Central Government.