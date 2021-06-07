Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
07 Jun 2021

Central team to visit Cyclone Yaas affected districts of West Bengal today

AMN

A central team, led by joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs S.K Shahi is visiting the cyclone affected areas of South 24 Parganas today. The seven member team had reached Kolkata last night. Divided in two teams, they will be visiting the areas of Sunderbans including Patharpratima and Gosaba and also scheduled to meet district officials. Tomorrow the team members will visit Digha, the famous tourist attraction of Bengal and also hold a meeting with the district administration of Purba Medinipur.

During its three day tour in the state, the central team is also scheduled to meet officials of the Disaster management, Civil Defence and Finance department at the state secretariat before returning to Delhi. The team will submit its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. It may be recalled that very severe cyclone Yaas had made its landfall in Odisha on 26th May and the coastal areas of West Bengal were severely damaged due to its effect.

As per preliminary assessment of the state officials, the cyclone had led to damage of an estimated Rs 20,000 crore to property and agriculture.

