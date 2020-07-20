Central Team asks Bihar govt to make renewed efforts to contain Corona virus

AMN / PATNA

The central team on sunday reviewed prevailing Covid-19 situation in Bihar.The three-member team led by Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal held discussions with Chief Secretary and top health officials of the state government on various aspects of Covid situation.

They provided necessary support and guidance to the health authorities in the state. Other members of the team are National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr SK Singh and Associate Professor at AIIMS New Delhi Niraj Nischal.

The central team visited containment zones of Patna to oversee measures taken by the authority to contain the pandemic. The team has asked the state government to make renewed efforts to contain transmission of the virus.

The Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry has emphasised that the restrictions should be utilised to focus on containment, surveillance and testing in containment and buffer zones as the key strategy for early detection of cases and fatality management.

Mr Agarwal asked them to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the new cases have their close contacts traced and are in quarantine within 72 hours of case confirmation.

Discussion on testing, containment zones and hotspot were also held. The Central team will visit Gaya to assess the situation.

The team will also visit covid hospital. Corona positive cases in the state mounted to 26,379 with reporting of 1,412 fresh cases.

16597 patients have recovered so far.208 people died due to Corona so far. Recovery rate in Bihar has reached 63 percent.