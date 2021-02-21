Central Govt introduces Production Linked Incentive scheme to increase manufacturing in country PM Modi

PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Central Government has introduced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for various sectors, thus providing an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country.

Addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog yesterday, He urged the States to take full advantage of this scheme and attract maximum global investments and reap the benefits of reduced corporate tax rates.

Prime Minister has stressed that the Centre and states should work together and make cooperative federalism more meaningful. the Prime Minister urged to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also among districts.

The Prime Minister said, India has made up its mind to progress rapidly and does not want to lose time. He said, the positive response received for this year’s Budget has expressed the mood of the nation and the youth is playing a pivotal role in setting the mood.

The Prime Minister said the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its own needs but also for the world. He said, country’s private sector is also coming forward with energy.

Mr Modi said, since 2014, over 2.4 crore houses have been built in rural and urban India. He said, another innovative initiative is going on in which houses are being built by modern technology in six cities. The Prime Minister also highlighted that over 3.5 crore rural households have been connected with piped water connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission came into existence 18 months ago.

The Prime Minister said, in past few years opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination and health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection to empower the poor has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives.

The Prime Minister urged to focus on the storage and processing of agricultural products to reduce wastage. He stressed on the need to export processed foods rather than raw foods to increase profits. Mr Modi said reforms are very important for country’s farmers to get the necessary economic resources, better infrastructure and modern technology.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on strengthening MSMEs and start-ups. He said, every state, every district has its unique strengths. He said products should be shortlisted from every district and promoted which will create healthy competition among all Districts and States and help in boosting exports.

Briefing the media after the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar said, the sixth meeting of the Governing Council came at a time when the nation is emerging from the challenges posed by COVID-19. He said, the forum saw key decision-makers charting out a way forward for the country to move ahead. He said, the Meeting paved the way for intensive and meaningful dialogue to create a consensus-based agenda.

The NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said, India’s fight against COVID-19 has seen a united front which is a perfect example of Cooperative Federalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the importance of moving forward in the same spirit as Team India.

The Governing Council Meeting was attended by 26 Chief Ministers, three Lieutenant Governors and two Administrators, apart from Union Ministers, who are Ex-Officio Members, and Special Invitees. The meeting was moderated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

