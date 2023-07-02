इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 11:35:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Central govt continuously working for development of OBCs: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Central government is continuously working for the development of other backward castes and for the first time there are 27 ministers in the central government belonging to OBC category. He also listed steps taken by the Modi government for the upliftment of these communities and change in their lives in the last nine years of the Modi government.

Mr. Shah was addressing a gathering in Lucknow organised by Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of BJP on the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Dr Sone Lal Patel.

He said that since independence no party gave proper representation and rights to the OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals but the NDA government accorded constitutional status to the OBC Commission which laid the path of development of the backward class. The Minister also said that the maximum number of MPs belonging to the OBCs, SCs, and STs were from the NDA.

Union Home Minister further said the law and order situation in UP has improved under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration is also implementing schemes meant for the poor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس میں چوتھے دن بھی فساد کا سلسلہ جاری 1300 سے زیادہ افراد کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے۔

—  فرانس میں پولیس کی فائرنگ سے نوجوان کی ہلاکت کے بعد جہ ...

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں اے ا ...

منشیات کے لیے خفیہ اشاروں کے طورپر ایموجیز کا استعمال

جاوید اخترپونے کی پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ پولیس کی نگاہ سے بچنے ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart