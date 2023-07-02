Central govt continuously working for development of OBCs: Amit Shah

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Central government is continuously working for the development of other backward castes and for the first time there are 27 ministers in the central government belonging to OBC category. He also listed steps taken by the Modi government for the upliftment of these communities and change in their lives in the last nine years of the Modi government.

Mr. Shah was addressing a gathering in Lucknow organised by Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of BJP on the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Dr Sone Lal Patel.

He said that since independence no party gave proper representation and rights to the OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals but the NDA government accorded constitutional status to the OBC Commission which laid the path of development of the backward class. The Minister also said that the maximum number of MPs belonging to the OBCs, SCs, and STs were from the NDA.

Union Home Minister further said the law and order situation in UP has improved under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration is also implementing schemes meant for the poor.