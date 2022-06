AMN

Both the Central Government and the State Governments of North East Region doing their best to make Tripura the hub of bamboo-based sustainable micro, small and medium industries in the country by mobilizing the local natural and human resources.

Bamboo and Cane is one of the most important crafts of Tripura. The crafts spread all over the state with concentrations in the sub-divisions of Kailasahar, Dharmanagar, Khowai, Sadar, Sooamura, and Belonia besides Agartala town.