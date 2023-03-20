इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:22:33      انڈین آواز
Central African Republic: Gunmen stormed Chinese-operated gold mine and killed 9 people

AMN

In the Central African Republic, Gunmen stormed a Chinese-operated gold mine and killed at least nine people yesterday.

The authorities told that the victims were Chinese workers at the site. The assault on the Chimbolo gold mine began when the gunmen overpowered the site’s guards and opened fire. Following the attack, the Chinese embassy called on Chinese nationals to not travel outside the capital Bangui, according to a statement on the embassy website. The mining site’s launch had taken place just days earlier. Local media reported the attack came just days after gunmen kidnapped three Chinese nationals in the country’s west near the border with Cameroon.

