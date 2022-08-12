Center asks all states, UTs to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur Dal

AMN

The Department of Consumer Affairs today issued a directive to all the states and Union Territories, UTs, to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur pulse under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and also to monitor and verify the stocks. The states and UTs have also been asked to direct stockholder entities to upload the data of stocks held by them on the online monitoring portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs on weekly basis.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that there were reports that some stockists and traders are resorting to restricted sales in an attempt to create artificial scarcity of Tur pulse to push the price upward. It said, the retail price of Tur has been on an upward trend from the second week of last month following the slow progress in Kharif sowing as compared to last year.

The Ministry said that the government is closely monitoring the overall availability and prices of pulses in the domestic as well as overseas markets to take necessary preemptive measures in an event of unwarranted price rises in the upcoming high-demand festival months. On top of the sufficient overall availability of pulses in the domestic market, the government is currently holding about 38 lakh tons of pulses which are being released in the market to further augment the stocks available in the market.