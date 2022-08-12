FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2022 12:58:52      انڈین آواز

Center asks all states, UTs to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur Dal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Department of Consumer Affairs today issued a directive to all the states and Union Territories, UTs, to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur pulse under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and also to monitor and verify the stocks. The states and UTs have also been asked to direct stockholder entities to upload the data of stocks held by them on the online monitoring portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs on weekly basis.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that there were reports that some stockists and traders are resorting to restricted sales in an attempt to create artificial scarcity of Tur pulse to push the price upward. It said, the retail price of Tur has been on an upward trend from the second week of last month following the slow progress in Kharif sowing as compared to last year.  

The Ministry said that the government is closely monitoring the overall availability and prices of pulses in the domestic as well as overseas markets to take necessary preemptive measures in an event of unwarranted price rises in the upcoming high-demand festival months. On top of the sufficient overall availability of pulses in the domestic market, the government is currently holding about 38 lakh tons of pulses which are being released in the market to further augment the stocks available in the market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

PM Modi to host all the medal winners of CWG at his residence

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his offici ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart