CEC reviews preparations for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

Staff Reporter

A team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey held meetings in Shimla to review the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh. Representatives of various political parties also met the Commission.

The Election Commission team also held a review meeting with the Nodal officers of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) besides with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the state.

They also held a review meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police. They also gave detailed presentations about the measures to be adopted and steps taken to ensure the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the state.

The Commission also held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies with regard to various modalities to be adopted for the conduct of free, fair, and inducement free elections in the State.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey also launched a Chatbot – Voter Saathi and an Online Election Quiz for voter awareness developed by Chief Electoral Office, Himachal Pradesh.