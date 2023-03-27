CEC of India and 2 Election Commissioners reach Guwahati on 3-day long visit to Assam

AMN

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Guwahati this evening on a three-day long visit to Assam for holding discussions with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil societies in connection with ongoing delimitation exercises of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the State.

The Election Commission of India has been entrusted with the delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam. Election Commission has decided to visit Assam for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders and the general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state.

During this period of their visit, the Commission will interact with political parties, public representatives, civil societies, social organizations and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, to gather first-hand information.