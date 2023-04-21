CDS General Anil Chauhan attends Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi

C

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan today attended the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference at Vayu Bhavan in New Delhi, where he was briefed about the operational readiness of the Air Force.

Later, speaking at the Conference, General Chauhan highlighted the need to chart a clear path toward fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps toward increasing indigenization. He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.



The theme of this year’s three-day Conference which began yesterday is ‘Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation”. The Conference which is held every year involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future.