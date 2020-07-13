CBSE XII results out, Check here …

WEB DESK

CBSE 12th results 2020 declared check your result at this link cbseresults.nic.in No merit list has been announced due to Covid-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results. Students can check their results on CBSE official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

88.87 percent students clear Class 12 exams

CBSE announced that 88.78 percent students have passed the Class 12 exams this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent, as compared to last year when 83.4 percent students passed.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.

Access results via SMS

The CBSE Class 12 result will be available via Android mobile app ‘DigiResults’. Students can download this app from Google Play Store.

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based smart phones.

HRD minister congratulates students

Education Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted to congratulate students who have passed CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

As per the new assessment scheme released by the board, the results of the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their CBSE board examinations, will be declared on the basis of their performance in the exams. It said that students who have appeared in more than three subjects in the board examinations, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

“There are very few students of class 10, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment,” the CBSE said.