CBSE not to reduce syllabus for students of classes 9th to 12th

AMN

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) has decided not to reduce the syllabus for the students of classes 9 to 12 for academic year 2021-22.

The board has released the new syllabus in which the chapters and topics that were removed in the last academic year have been restored for the upcoming academic session 2021-22. Official sources said the reduction in the syllabus was a one-time measure only for the 2021 board exams.

Last year, CBSE had rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the year 2020-21 to reduce the course load of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The students who studied the reduced syllabus will appear in exams in May-June this year.