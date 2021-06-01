CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled

AMN/ WEB DESK

Class 12 board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education have been cancelled, the Prime Minister’s Office has said. The decision has been taken in view of the “uncertain conditions” due to Covid-19 and based on feedback obtained from different stakeholders, it said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has also cancelled Class 12 exams. The students will be given an opportunity to appear in the examinations at a later date. The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met higher and school education secretaries and other key education officials today to discuss the board exams.

Stressing that the health and safety of students is of utmost importance to the government, the Prime Minister said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

The PMO said the CBSE will announce results for Class 12 students “as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”