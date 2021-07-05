Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2021 05:44:05      انڈین آواز

CBSE boars exam 2022 will be held in 2 parts, syllabus reduced

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

Amid unprecedented covid-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to rationalize the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12. The board exams for the 2021 batch will be held in two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.
Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

In an official statement, the CBSE said the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms. The board will conduct the examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the CBSE statement read.

Reiterating the fact that the board had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of Covid crisisand continue conducting classes online, the board has announced a slew of measures for the academic session 2021-22 in line with its focus on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making the examinations competencies and core concepts based, student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and with an advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios.

Regarding internal assessment, the board said, for Classes 9 and 10, throughout the year-irrespective of term 1 and 2, will include the three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project. While for Classes 11 and 12, internal assessment would include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects.

While the Term 1 Examination in a flexible schedule will be conducted between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of country and abroad, Term 2 would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board. The board, however, said, it will assess and conduct the examinations, Term 1 and Term 2, considering the situation prevailing at that time.

CBSE, in the official statement said, efforts will be made to make the internal assessment, practical and project work more credible and valid. Moderation Policy, the board said, will be announced to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Schools will also create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the academic year and retain the evidences in digital format, CBSE added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

India’s ace swimmer Sajan Prakash strong contender for medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo bound Sajan Prakash, country ace swimmer, has realised his dreams of participating at the Summer Games. ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz