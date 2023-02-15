इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 01:28:03      انڈین آواز
CBSE Board exams for class 10 and 12 begin

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

AMN

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will commence at 10:30 AM today. The board exams for class 10th and 12th are scheduled between 15th February and 5th April this year. Earlier, CBSE said that competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII.

According to the CBSE, a total of 21.8 lakh candidates have registered for class 10 and for class 12 a total of 16.9 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s board exams. It said that board exams will be held in more than 7,200 centres across the country and in 26 countries across the world.

The class 10 exams will be conducted for 76 subjects and will conclude on March 21. Class 12 exams will be conducted for a total of 115 subjects and will conclude on April 5. Additionally, the board has also warned the students against usage of electronic devices.

