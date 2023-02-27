इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 11:23:46      انڈین آواز
CBSE alerts public over rumours about paper leak of Class 10th & 12th Exams

FILE

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public alert in connection with rumours and fake information about the ongoing examinations of Class 10th and 12th.

Alerting the public against such unverified news and rumours, CBSE has advised them not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all costs. It has also requested the parents to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations.

CBSE in a statement said that it has come to its notice that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about a paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams.

The Board said it is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours. CBSE is also regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms. It said, will take action against a student if found indulging in spreading fake news. The Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

