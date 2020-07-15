Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2020 02:27:12      انڈین آواز

CBSE 10th Result 2020 announced, Check results here

Leave a comment
Published On: By

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Direct Links

WEB DESK

The long wait is over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Results of class 10th for the year 2020.

You can check results on its official website–cbse.nic.in Students can check CBSE results 2020 via sms, apps and other third-party websites too.

Students can access their marks on the official website of the board — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 10th Result through apps and SMS services provided by the board.

Students can access their scores by simply logging in to the official website of CBSE Board–cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their CBSE Results 2020.

How to check CBSE Board Results for Class 10th?

Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in
For Class 10 results, click on the link which says “CBSE Class 10th Board Results”.
Submit your roll number and others details as required.
The CBSE result 2020 will appear on the website
Download your CBSE 10th Results for future use
Check CBSE results 2020 via apps here
DigiResults App- The Android mobile app ‘DigiResults’ can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

DigiLocker App- The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

UMANG App- The app is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!