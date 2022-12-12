CBIC initiates investigations into GST evasion of Rs 23,000 crore by gaming companies

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has initiated investigations into around 23 thousand crore rupees in Goods and Services Tax evasion by gaming companies. These companies also include online gaming companies located in India as well as abroad. The tax evasion is related to the period between April 2019 and November 2022. This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. He said, one thousand crore rupees in several cases related to Cyber and Crypto assets frauds wherein online gaming used for siphoning have been attached by Enforcement Directorate.