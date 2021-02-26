CBI terms UK court’s orders on Nirav Modi as a significant achievement

AMN / NEW DELHI

The CBI has said the judgement of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on fugitive Nirav Modi is a reminder that fugitives, who have eluded the process of law after commission of large value frauds, cannot consider themselves above the process merely because they have changed jurisdictions.

The agency said it is a significant achievement in the context of its efforts to curb corruption.

It added that the judgement also vindicates the painstaking investigation by CBI, especially since Nirav Modi had raised various issues with regard to the admissibility of evidence, the fairness of investigation, trial, prison conditions, availability of health facilities in India and extraneous consideration to divert attention from his own acts.

The agency said, the UK Court today accepted the contention of India to extradite Nirav Modi saying the evidence against him is prima facie sufficient to order his extradition to face the charges. The Court also upheld the assurances of India and rejected the submissions of defence regarding human rights violations, fair trial and prison conditions.