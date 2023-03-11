इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 02:20:20      انڈین آواز
CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in connection with land for job case

AMN / PATNA

The CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today, March 3, in connection with the land for job case. Sources said, this is the second summon issued to him by the agency. Last week, the CBI questioned former Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the case.

Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav in the national capital in this case.  It also conducted searches against many relatives of Lalu Prasad at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Bihar.  There are allegations that appointments were made in the Railways in return for land gifted and sold to the RJD Chief family when he was the Railways Minister during UPA rule. 

