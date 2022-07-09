FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI registers case against former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey, Former NSE CEOs Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with co-location scam

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, NSE’s former MD Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain besides numerous others in the NSE’s co-location case yesterday.

According to an official press release, M/s iSEC Securities Private Limited, in collusion with NSE’s top management, indulged in an alleged illegal interception of telephones of NSE employees between 2009-2017.

The IT company was allegedly engaged in the guise of conducting ‘Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities’ at NSE.

While no consent was sought from the employees, the said company provided all the call transcripts to top officials of NSE.

The said IT company had been floated by Sanjay Pandey with some of his family members being directors at the time of the alleged scam.

This CBI case comes days after Sanjay Pandey was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The CBI is conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused including at Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Lucknow and Delhi.

