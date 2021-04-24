CBI registers case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on allegation of bribery

AMN
CBI has registered a case against former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh and some other unknown persons for allegedly extorting money from Bar and Restaurants across the city of Mumbai with the help of Crime Intelligence Unit. The agency is currently carrying out searches at different locations of Deshmukh.
Deshmukh had to step down from the government after a division bench of Bombay High Court had ruled a preliminary enquiry against him and also granted liberty to the CBI to lodge an FIR against him if the agency deems it fit.