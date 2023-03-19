इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 12:23:53      انڈین آواز
CBI registeres case against commandant of CRPF on allegation of possessing disproportionate assets

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has registered a case against a commandant of Central Reserve Police Force on the allegation of possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of over five crore rupees. An official said that searches were conducted at several places in this regard. The accused was identified as Neeraj Kumar Pandey, a CRPF commandant posted at Lucknow. CBI said, a complaint was received alleging that the accused has acquired immovable and moveable assets in his name and his family members since 2014, which are disproportionate.

