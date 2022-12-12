CBI questions K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM in connection with Delhi Liquor scam

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy scam. Kavitha, who is also a Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) MLC, was questioned for over eight hours at her residence in Hyderabad yesterday.

Kavitha’s name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter. The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused including AAP’s communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.