CBI opposes ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna bail

says offence affects integrity of financial system

AGENCIES

The CBI today opposed the bail plea of former NSE managing director (MD) Chitra Ramakrishna before a Delhi court arguing that she was involved in a serious offence affecting the integrity of the financial system.

The CBI filed its reply before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and stated that Ramakrishna is “involved in a serious offence affecting the integrity and functioning of the largest stock exchange of our country and the robustness/integrity of the financial system”.

The CBI submitted that the co-location architecture was out in place under Ramakrishna’s tenure as the Managing Director. The agency stated that Muralidharan Natrajan, who was responsible for putting in place the co-location architecture, directly reported to the applicant.