CBI Nabs 2 Narcotics Inspectors and Nursing Home Owner in ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Inspectors of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Lucknow, along with the owner of a private nursing home, in connection with a bribery case involving ₹10 lakh.

According to officials, the case was registered on 26 August 2025 against the two CBN Inspectors, three private individuals—including the nursing home owner—and other unknown persons. Reliable inputs suggested that the accused Inspectors were demanding an undue advantage from the nursing home owner by threatening to implicate him in a false case of procuring restricted drugs.

During the investigation, the entire ₹10 lakh bribe amount—allegedly handed over by the nursing home owner to the officers—was recovered. Following the recovery, the CBI apprehended both Inspectors along with the bribe giver.

The agency is continuing its probe to identify the role of other private individuals and any additional officials involved in the nexus.

Key Highlights

Accused: Two CBN Inspectors (Lucknow) and a nursing home owner. Allegation: Demand of bribe to avoid false implication in a restricted drug case. Recovery: Entire ₹10 lakh bribe amount seized by CBI. Action Taken: All three apprehended; further probe underway.