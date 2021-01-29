CBI Launches Agency’s new Updated Website

WEB DESK

CBI today launched its revamped Web portal( https://cbi.gov.in ) during Annual Review Conference. An attempt has been made to make the website more visitor friendly, building in new features.

Director CBI appreciated the efforts of the team which put in hard work in coming up with the new portal.

This newly launched web portal is a dynamic and responsive public interface tool having user-friendly content management and administration features.

The portal is Bi-lingual (English & Hindi) with role based access. Revamped CBI Web portal is an effort to utilise digital media for providing authenticated information about CBI to all stakeholders.