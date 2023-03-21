CBI is closely monitoring movements of Mehul Choksi in coordination with foreign agencies

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has said that its Global Operations Centre continues to closely monitor movements of wanted criminals like Mehul Choksi in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies.

It said that CBI is not reliant only on INTERPOL channels. The agency said, extradition request regarding Mehul Choksi, made by India is under active consideration before authorities in Antigua and Barbuda and remains fully unimpacted by Red notice related communications with INTERPOL.

A case was registered against Choksi and others in February 2018 for defrauding Punjab National Bank. CBI has already filed two charge-sheets in the case against wanted criminal Mehul Choksi and others.



CBI said, over 30 wanted criminals have returned to India in the last 15 months. In a statement, the CBI said, it remains committed to return of fugitives and criminals to India to face process of criminal justice. The agency said, systematic steps have been initiated in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies for geo-locating and return of wanted criminals and economic offenders.