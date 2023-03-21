इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2023 01:20:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI is closely monitoring movements of Mehul Choksi in coordination with foreign agencies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has said that its Global Operations Centre continues to closely monitor movements of wanted criminals like Mehul Choksi in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies.

It said that CBI is not reliant only on INTERPOL channels. The agency said, extradition request regarding Mehul Choksi, made by India is under active consideration before authorities in Antigua and Barbuda and remains fully unimpacted by Red notice related communications with INTERPOL.

A case was registered against Choksi and others in February 2018 for defrauding Punjab National Bank. CBI has already filed two charge-sheets in the case against wanted criminal Mehul Choksi and others.

CBI said, over 30 wanted criminals have returned to India in the last 15 months. In a statement, the CBI said, it remains committed to return of fugitives and criminals to India to face process of criminal justice. The agency said, systematic steps have been initiated in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies for geo-locating and return of wanted criminals and economic offenders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

ٹکنالوجی۔۔نئی تحقیق؛نئے پروڈکٹ

فیس بک کا ٹوئٹر جیسا روپ فیس بک کی مالک کمپنی ’میٹا‘ نے تصد ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart