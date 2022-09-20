FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI files chargesheet against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in bank fraud case

AMN / WEB DESK

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and his company in the 466 crore rupees bank fraud case.

The CBI alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion and misappropriation of public money, during the period 2017-2019.

Rana Kapoor and Gautam Thapar were granted bail by a Mumbai Sessions court in February on a provisional surety of 5 lakh rupees.

Despite the bail, Kapoor remained in the Taloja jail in other cases registered by the CBI and ED.

