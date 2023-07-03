CBI files chargesheet against Bihar’s Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several others named as accused

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The charge sheet named Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and several others as accused.

The Chargesheet has been filed today against former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav & several others including firms in the case related to the Land for Job scam. It has been alleged in the case that appointments were made in the Railways in return for land gifted and sold to the RJD Chief family when Lalu Prasad was the then Railways Minister during UPA rule.