CBI Director stresses on need for increased international cooperation among police agencies

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Director of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), Subodh Kumar Jaiswal today said that there was a greater need for increased international cooperation among police agencies in a globalised crime scenario.

Mr Jaiswal was addressing the concluding Session of INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) in Mumbai on Thursday.

India hosted a flagship INTERPOL leadership programme for promising young police leaders in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai between the 25th of January and the 2nd of February. Fifty-nine participants from 44 countries attended the programme to unite and empower the next generation of International Police leaders from an international perspective and understanding.

During a visit to Mumbai, the participants interacted with senior police formations of Maharashtra Police, including the Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. They were apprised of the scale and scope of policing activities in Maharashtra and the need for international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes.

The participants were also exposed to the Mumbai Police control room and the efforts towards building trust through Community Policing & management of mass gatherings like the Ganapati Festival and challenges of terrorism with specific reference to Mumbai terror attacks.

