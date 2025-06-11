Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBI busts cybercrime racket, seizes ₹2.8 cr in crypto and ₹22 lakh in cash

Jun 11, 2025
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a cybercrime racket and recovered cryptocurrencies worth 2.8 crore rupees. The operation was conducted as part of its sustained operation against cybercrime under Chakra-V by conducting searches at three locations.

According to the CBI, the case was registered based on credible information received about a cybercrime syndicate operating from India, targeting individuals in the USA and Canada by impersonating government officials and representatives of reputed tech support companies.

Acting on actionable intelligence developed during the investigation, CBI conducted these searches and uncovered incriminating evidence, busting the operation of a group engaged in transnational cyber fraud. The seized materials include tools for making international calls with masked caller identities, a lead-generation mechanism based on social engineering tactics, voice recordings, and other components of the cybercrime ecosystem.

In a significant breakthrough, the CBI also successfully seized proceeds of crime in the form of Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) worth 2.8 crore rupees along with unaccounted cash amounting to 22 lakh rupees from the possession of the suspect.

