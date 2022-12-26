CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI bank loan fraud case

AMN / WEB DESK

CBI has arrested Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI bank loan fraud case. Sources said he has been arrested from Mumbai. Two days back, the agency arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the case.

The action was taken over the allegation of cheating and irregularities in an over three thousand crore rupees loan sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group in 2012.

Earlier, the agency had registered an FIR against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and others in the matter.