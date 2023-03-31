CBI arrests Safdarjung hospital neurosurgeon, four others on corruption charges

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a NeuroSurgeon of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and four others on various allegations including bribery.

The CBI stated that the Neuro Surgeon allegedly indulged in illegal activities and taking money for giving medical advice and conducting surgery on patients and bypassing laid down rules regarding treatment in the hospital.

It further alleged that the said Doctor directed the patients through middlemen to purchase the instruments required for surgery from a certain Surgical Shop.

According to the CBI, the accused compelled the patients to pay a higher amount for those instruments than the actual price and used to get a share in the overbilling by the said shop.

The surgeon is also accused of laundering his illegally earned money through companies.