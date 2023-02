WEB DESK

In a case related to Delhi Excise Policy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Hyderabad based Chartered Accountant (CA) Butchibabu Gorantla. He will be produced in a court today. According to CBI, Gorantla was allegedly involved in formulation and implementation of the excise policy. He is also accused of causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the same policy for the year 2021-22.