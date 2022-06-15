FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jun 2022 02:08:16      انڈین آواز

CBI arrests Himachal Pradesh High Court judge’s daughter in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sippy was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015

Image
Sippy Sidhu

WEB DESK

Seven years after national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, CBI on Wednesday arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sabina. Justice Sabina is also the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Sippy was shot dead on September 20, 2015. A .12 bore gun was used in the crime and four bullets were fired from it. The UT Police had registered a case of murder at the Sector 26 police station.

On Kalyani Singh’s alleged role, the CBI told the special court that on September 18, 2015, two days before the murder, she contacted Sippy Sidhu “through mobile phones of other persons” and “compelled” him to meet her in a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh. They met between September 18 and 20 in that park, it said.

On the day of the murder, September 20, “there is evidence confirming her presence with Sippy Sidhu in the evening”. “Investigation has further revealed that one unknown assailant and Kalyani Singh killed Sippy Sidhu by using firearms. Thereafter, both of them were seen running from the spot,” the agency told the court.    

In January 2016, the case was transferred to the CBI, after which the investigating agency registered a murder case and began a probe.

The alleged role of judge’s daughter in the murder cropped up during the CBI investigation. However, they wanted to gather more clues, following which, around seven months later, in September 2016, CBI sleuths announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anybody providing a clue that could help crack the case.

The CBI also gave a newspaper advertisement stating that “there is reason to believe that a woman was accompanying Sippy’s killer at the time of the murder. The said woman is also being given this opportunity to come forward and contact us if she is innocent. Otherwise it shall be presumed that she was a party to the offence”.

According to the newspaper in December 2021, the CBI raised the reward money to Rs 10 lakh, stating that members of the public are requested to come forward, if they have any credible information regarding the murder or any relevant information. However, the investigating agency failed to make headway in the case. In 2020, the CBI had also filed an “untraced report” in the court and had mentioned that investigation may be allowed to open and continue as it has brought strong suspicion qua the role of a woman to eliminate Sippy Sidhu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart