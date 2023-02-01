इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 02:44:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI ARRESTS DELHI POLICE SUB INSPECTOR FOR ACCEPTING BRIBE

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, posted at Police Station Shalimar Bagh, Delhi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 Lakh from the complainant.

CBI had registered a case u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the allegations that the Sub-Inspector of Police Station Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Police was demanding a bribe of Rs. Five Lakh from the complainant for not implicating him in a case of domestic violence against a housemaid being investigated against the complainant. After negotiations with the complainant, the bribe was reduced to Rs. 2.5 Lakh by the accused. CBI laid a trap and caught the Sub-Inspector red handed while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 Lakh from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused.

The accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

In another case, CBI has arrested a middleman and his Employer (both private persons) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000/- from the Complainant for re-issuance of his damaged passport in Tatkal Category.

The Complainant alleged that he had applied for issuance of Passport in Passport Office, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) in Tatkal Category and approached Passport Office, Panthaghati, Shimla. He was denied for issuance of Passport on the grounds that the Passport earlier issued to him, has been damaged. The middleman allegedly contacted him and informed that he would get the work of issuance of passport against consideration of bribe amount of Rs. 15,000/- to be shared with the officials of Passport Office, Shimla. CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman red handed, while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000/- from the Complainant at a Hotel in Shimla. During investigation, role of his employer was also found in the case. The Employer was also arrested.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Designated Court at Shimla and were remanded three days Police Custody.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart