CBI ARRESTS DELHI POLICE SUB INSPECTOR FOR ACCEPTING BRIBE

WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, posted at Police Station Shalimar Bagh, Delhi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 Lakh from the complainant.

CBI had registered a case u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the allegations that the Sub-Inspector of Police Station Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Police was demanding a bribe of Rs. Five Lakh from the complainant for not implicating him in a case of domestic violence against a housemaid being investigated against the complainant. After negotiations with the complainant, the bribe was reduced to Rs. 2.5 Lakh by the accused. CBI laid a trap and caught the Sub-Inspector red handed while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 Lakh from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused.

The accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

In another case, CBI has arrested a middleman and his Employer (both private persons) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000/- from the Complainant for re-issuance of his damaged passport in Tatkal Category.

The Complainant alleged that he had applied for issuance of Passport in Passport Office, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) in Tatkal Category and approached Passport Office, Panthaghati, Shimla. He was denied for issuance of Passport on the grounds that the Passport earlier issued to him, has been damaged. The middleman allegedly contacted him and informed that he would get the work of issuance of passport against consideration of bribe amount of Rs. 15,000/- to be shared with the officials of Passport Office, Shimla. CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman red handed, while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000/- from the Complainant at a Hotel in Shimla. During investigation, role of his employer was also found in the case. The Employer was also arrested.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Designated Court at Shimla and were remanded three days Police Custody.