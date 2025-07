The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official in an alleged bribery case. In a statement, the CBI said that the accused DDA official allegedly demanded a bribe of 50 thousand rupees from the complainant for processing his application for the freehold of his shop. The agency said they caught the official red-handed while demanding 50 thousand rupees and accepting a bribe of 20 thousand rupees from the complainant.

