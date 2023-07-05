CBI arrests 2 Delhi Police personnel while accepting bribe

STAFF REPORTER

The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector and a constable while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said that sub-inspector Ravi and constable Rajendra Meel, posted at Pahar Ganj police station, have been arrested.

According to the CBI, there is an ancestral property/plot at Pahar Ganj, Chuna Mandi in the name of Seema Bansal, wife of businessman Kamal Deep Bansal. Kamal Deep is getting the construction work done on it.

The accused threatened the victim to stop ongoing construction work on the said plot.

It was further alleged in the complaint that the accused reduced the bribe to Rs 2.50 lakh on repeated requests by the complainant.

During the investigation, the Sub-Inspector and Head Constable were apprehended while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 Lakh from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, officials said.