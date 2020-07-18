CBDT issues refunds worth more than Rs 71,000 cr during pandemic

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT has issued refunds worth 71 thousand 229 crore rupees in more than 21 lakh cases to help taxpayers with liquidity in COVID-19 pandemic days.

CBDT said that Income Tax refunds amounting to 24 thousand 603 crore rupees have been issued in over 19 lakh cases to taxpayers and Corporate Tax refunds amounting to 46 thousand 626 crore to taxpayers during COVID days. It said, government has laid great emphasis on providing tax related services to the taxpayers without any hassles.

CBDT further said that all the refund related cleaning up of the tax demands are being taken up on priority and will be completed by 31st August this year.